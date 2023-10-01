MJF has the highest praise for 2-time WWE Champion: "This is the best he's been in his entire career"

AEW World Champion MJF is not known for praising anyone easily. He bucked the trend when he spoke highly of WWE legend, and two-time World Heavyweight Champion, Christian Cage.

Christian joined AEW in 2021, a short while after appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble. He was revealed as the big signing at the Revolution pay-per-view. He debuted as a babyface, as he joined forces with the Jurassic Express. He feuded with the Elite, defeating Kenny Omega in an incredible match to become the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

He eventually turned heel, and is now the TNT Champion, as well as one of the best villains in the business. MJF, in an interview with WrestlePurists, acknowledged Captain Charisma's good work as he praised him.

"There is Christian Cage, who I think is a schmuck, however, in my opinion, this is the best he's been in his entire career. When I say that, it's not hyperbolic. You know I'm right. Let's think about how long Christian has been in the wrestling world. This is his best work, and he's about to go in there with Darby Allin. Have I beaten Darby with a headlock takeover twice? Absolutely, but I'm the best wrestler in the world. That's not a fair comparison. Darby Allin is hands down, one of the most enigmatic and insane professional wrestlers in the history of the sport. Those two guys are going to go at it for the TNT belt," said MJF. (h/t: Fightful)

MJF and WWE legend Christian Cage will be in action at AEW WrestleDream

MJF will take on The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch, in a 2-on-1 Handicap match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at AEW WrestleDream in Seattle. Adam Cole sustained an ankle injury, which has ruled him out of the clash.

Christian Cage will be defending the TNT Championship in a two out of three falls match against Darby Allin. The former WWE star won the title recently in a three-way match on Collision, when he defeated Luchasaurus and Darby Allin.