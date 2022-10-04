MJF hypes upcoming match against popular AEW star; sends a menacing threat to Tony Khan 

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) took to Twitter to send a bold message ahead of this week's Dynamite.

On this week's show, Friedman will face Wheeler Yuta in a singles competition. The two men reignited their old rivalry a couple of weeks ago and engaged in a wild brawl last Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Friedman recalled competing in the first match at All In and also recalled him being part of the first-ever Dynamite match. He will also open the 3rd anniversary of Dynamite this Wednesday.

"I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in the first ever Dynamite. I’ll be in the First match for the 3 Year anniversary of Wednesday night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork against Wheelsy. I am @AEW…..as long as @TonyKhan keeps paying up 2024," wrote MJF.

After his recent hiatus from AEW, The Salt of the Earth made his return at the All Out pay-per-view.

At the show, Friedman was revealed as the 'Joker' of the Casino Ladder Match. He went on to win the chip that now guarantees him a shot at the AEW World Championship at any point down the road.

How did fans react to Maxwell Jacob Friedman's (MJF) tweet?

In reaction to MJF's tweet, fans listed down the 26-year-old's achievements in AEW so far, including his Dynamite Diamond Ring wins.

Twitter users also reminded Friedman of his loss to Matt Cross at the All In pay-per-view in 2019. Whereas, some even praised him for being the "foundation" of the promotion.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

SharnOfTheDEAD @SharnOfTheDEAD @The_MJF @TBSNetwork @AEW @TonyKhan I always remember the match with Cutler, pretty sure he jarred his knee coming off the ropes and you promptly finished him. @The_MJF @TBSNetwork @AEW @TonyKhan I always remember the match with Cutler, pretty sure he jarred his knee coming off the ropes and you promptly finished him.

Friedman could face either Hangman Adam Page or Jon Moxley in the near future for the AEW World Championship. Moxley recently became a three-time world champion by beating Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Whereas, Page won the Golden Ticket Battle Royal to earn a shot at the world title. This will be his first meeting against MOX. There are high chances of The Salt of the Earth cashing-in his chip on the winner of the Moxley vs. Page match.

