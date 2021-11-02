"Horrible movie" – MJF lambasts the plot of Oscar-winning Hollywood film

AEW star MJF recently shared his opinion on the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Titanic (1997) after watching it for the first time.

The Salt of the Earth wasn't happy with the movie's plot, especially with some of the decisions made by the character Rose, played by Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet.

Maxwell Jacob Friedmann is one of the most active AEW stars on Twitter. MJF is renowned for his controversial tweets, most of which are aimed at his co-workers. But this time, The Salt of the Earth decided to take a shot at one of the most decorated movies of all time.

In a tweet, MJF lambasted James Cameron's Titanic and labeled it a "horrible movie." He called Rose, one of the lead characters of the movie, selfish and lambasted her decision to throw away the Blue Diamond Necklace into the ocean.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I just watched Titanic for the first time. That dumb old bitch literally just threw GENERATIONAL WEALTH into the ocean. You have a daughter you old trifling skank! Not everything’s about you.



Titanic, a fictionalized version of the real-life sinking of the RMS Titanic, also starred Leonardo DiCaprio and was nominated for 14 Academy Awards. It won 11, including Best Picture and Best Director, and tied Ben-Hur (1959) for the most Oscars won by a single film. Titanic has a total worldwide gross of $2.202 billion.

Darby Allin attacked MJF on AEW Dynamite

In a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin attacked MJF and The Pinnacle. Allin was backed by his mentor, Sting.

Maxwell, who wasn't expecting Allin to show, ran away from The Daredevil. However, Shawn Spears and Wardlow faced Darby's wrath. The former TNT Champion hit Wardlow with his thumbtacked skateboard.

Towards the end of the segment, Darby Allin challenged MJF to a match at Full Gear pay-per-view on 13 November.

The rivalry between MJF and Darby Allin is turning intense and gruesome. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how MJF will react to this recent attack.

