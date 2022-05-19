MJF whips Wardlow live on AEW Dynamite; Steel cage match set for next week

On this week's Dynamite, Wardlow took part in the first stipulation Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) laid out, the ten whip lashes.

The vicious segment happened after last week's contract signing between Mr. Mayhem and The Salt of the Earth on Dynamite. They are at the climax of their heated rivalry and will face each other at Double or Nothing 2022.

Before the whipping this week, the Long Islander applied the 'No Physicality rule' to Wardlow, adding that if the latter put his hands on him, he would not get his Double or Nothing match and his new AEW contract.

The Salt of the Earth then hit the first lash, but the former just shrugged it off with a laugh. Maxwell then mercilessly lashed The Wardog, but the latter remained unfazed and stood firm.

MJF gave Wardlow a low blow during the final whip before hitting a barrage of lashes. The former and Shawn Spears ganged up on Mr. Mayhem afterward.

Maxwell hit his former bodyguard with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and Spears hit the C4. The Salt of the Earth then warned Wardlow that the beatdown was his fate for his upcoming steel cage against Shawn Spears next week.

MJF's first two stipulations was a throwback to two years ago

In 2020, Maxwell had a heated rivalry with Cody Rhodes, and the former also laid out the same stipulations as Wardlow. This also included the "no-touch" rule until their match at Revolution.

Rhodes was whipped ten times before MJF delivered a low blow and ran away. The former then faced Wardlow in the first-ever steel cage match in AEW, defeating the latter with a moonsault from the top of the cage.

The MJF vs. Rhodes rivalry culminated at Revolution 2020 when the former hit the Dynamite Diamond Ring to defeat the latter.

In this rivalry, Mr. Mayhem survived the first nine lashes but not the beatdown of his former Pinnacle teammates. As his feud with The Salt of the Earth continues, it will be interesting to see how he fares against The Chairman in the steel cage match next week.

