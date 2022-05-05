"My idiot son" – MJF's mother takes a shot at the AEW star

MJF might be the most hated AEW star in history, and he isn't winning any Son of the Year awards either. Friedman's mother recently took to Twitter to say she probably won't be receiving Mother's Day wishes from her son.

On a few occasions, MJF's parents have made appearances at AEW shows to share their disappointment with their son. The Friedmans have often worn shirts reading "I Hate MJF," resulting in fans uniting with them.

Nina Friedman's tweet confirmed that she and her husband would attend next week's AEW Dynamite in Long Beach, New York:

nina friedman @FriedmanNina Who’s coming to UBS May 11th to wish me a Happy Mothers Day, since my idiot Son will more than likely forget! Who’s coming to UBS May 11th to wish me a Happy Mothers Day, since my idiot Son will more than likely forget!

MJF finally answered Wardlow's challenge during last night's Dynamite, and the two will clash next week. The Salt of the Earth could have Long Island turn against him with his parents in attendance.

MJF believes he could go toe-to-toe with Roddy Piper

During his recent appearance at The Love Of Wrestling convention, Friedman spoke about his reverence for Roddy Piper. The star said he believes the two could put on a legendary match:

“Was the man absolutely insane? And do I think we would have a barbaric match that would stand the test of time? Yes! I had a lot of people tell me I remind them of Rowdy, and I think that would be one hell of a match. So, that is my answer.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

While MJF earned the ire of many AEW fans, the star was once a wrestling fan himself. Perhaps if Piper was still around, the star could've learned a thing or two from the WWE Hall of Famer.

