"The greatest" - MJF's bold claim about former WWE star

MJF recently took to Twitter to praise his fellow wrestler and stablemate, Shawn Spears.

Spears has been wrestling alongside Friedman since the latter betrayed Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle in March 2021. Since then, Spears has loyally followed his lead and attacked other wrestlers whenever needed.

MJF calling Spears "the greatest accountabilabuddy" is a direct remark on Spears being better behaved than Friedman's longtime bodyguard, Wardlow.

Wardlow has recently not been too happy with Friedman's decisions, like leaving him to get attacked by other wrestlers. He's probably growing disillusioned with MJF, something Friedman has noticed. That's why Spears was sent to babysit him.

Wardlow's loyalties are sure to be tested at some point, and when that happens, "The Chairman" Shawn Spears won't be far off.

MJF's relationship with Wardlow has been crumbling

Wardlow has been faithful to MJF, and was his first and only ally for a long time. But with the formation of The Pinnacle, he seems to have realized that Friedman might've been using him all along.

Currently, MJF is too occupied with his rivalry against CM Punk to focus on Wardlow's needs and questions. The relationship between the two is crumbling, and after all the success he might just realize he doesn't need MJF .

Wardlow has not interfered with MJF's Punk feud as of yet, which could be a sign that Friedman doesn't trust him. Friedman could have realized that he can't hide behind the brutish wrestler anymore, as he's turned to FTR instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

MJF could likely end up facing Wardlow in the ring after a fallout. This could result in a face-off much like Ricky Starks and Brian Cage once had. Whether MJF could stand toe-to-toe with him in the ring would be interesting. Friedman has become known for fleeing from smaller opponents than Wardlow.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Roxanne Smith