"Oh well, cry about it" - MJF makes bold claim about his position in AEW

MJF is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in not just AEW but the entire wrestling business. The former MLW star knows his worth and made a bold claim in a recent interview.

The Salt of the Earth is arguably one of the best heels in the business on the mic and is also an incredible worker inside the ring.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner explained why he is a hot commodity. He believes if he wants, he can bite off Tony Khan's fingers because he's a major draw.

“So when you’re as talented, as over, and as much of a draw as me, if I want to I can bite off Tony Khan’s fingers. He knows where his bread is buttered,” MJF said. “And if that offends somebody in the locker room, which I know it does, oh well, cry about it. Get more over than me. Oh wait, that’s right, you can’t. Because I’m literally the best talker in the business, and one of the best wrestlers in the history of the business bell to bell."

Friedman continued by claiming that he is so popular because he isn't afraid to be controversial.

“Because I don’t just spam moves like I’m in a video game, I make people feel something because I’m going out there to win. I’m not going out there to show off. I’m not going out there to try and make sure that I get all these people talking about my star ratings. No. If that happens and it’s a by-product of what I do, fantastic. But I didn’t get into this business to hit moves. I got into this business to make money. That’s why I got into this business. So that’s why I’m not afraid to talk about when my contract is up, January 1st, 2024, and I’m not afraid to stir that pot.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

MJF is one of the best in AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since the very beginning. Those familiar with his work in MLW knew just how much potential he had, but since AEW's inception, he has grown tremendously as a performer.

MJF has been involved in numerous memorable feuds against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and most recently CM Punk. Once his contract expires in 2024, there's no doubt that Vince McMahon and Tony Khan will be vying for his signature.

