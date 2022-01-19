MJF makes bold prediction regarding 6-time WWE World Champion's stunning AEW record

MJF and CM Punk are involved in one of the most intriguing storylines in AEW right now. The Salt of the Earth believes his best friend Shawn Spears will be the one to end CM Punk's unbeaten run.

CM Punk has been involved in numerous singles matches since he signed with the company back in August. and he has won every one that he's been involved in. The Second City Saint has picked up big wins over the likes of Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and Wardlow.

The match against Wardlow was by far the toughest for the former WWE champion, as he barely escaped with a roll-up victory. That led to MJF asking Shawn Spears to face CM Punk. The former MLW star is confident the Pinnacle member will be the first star in AEW to pin CM Punk.

"Honor? Freaking nerds. Tomorrow @ShawnSpears is handing Punk his first L!" - MJF tweeted.

It is unlikely AEW will have one of its biggest stars take his first loss on an episode of Dynamite against someone who isn't a main event level star. Shawn Spears has shown in the past that he's a dependable worker and the match should be a good one.

Who has CM Punk defeated in AEW?

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) @BackupHangman Wardlow vs CM Punk was extremely compelling viewing. Wardlow vs CM Punk was extremely compelling viewing.

CM Punk made his highly anticipated in-ring debut at All Out last year, defeating Darby Allin. Since then, he has kept up his promise of wanting to battle the young stars in Tony Khan's company.

The Second City Saint has defeated the likes of Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia, Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs in highly competitive matches. He has also mixed it up with older veterans like Bobby Fish, Matt Sydal and QT Marshall.

However, the best match of CM Punk's short AEW career came against Eddie Kingston at Full Gear 2021. Although the feud was short and the match didn't go beyond 12 minutes, they told a perfect story as the Mad King fell just short.

Whoever ends up defeating CM Punk for the first time in All Elite Wrestling will immediately be perceived as a top star. One would be willing to bet that that person would be MJF.

Do you think MJF will be the first person to defeat CM Punk? Sound off below!

