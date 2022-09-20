"Kind of spits on the legacy of what VKM created" - AEW star MJF makes surprise claim about WWE under Triple H

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently praised WWE for their style of booking under Triple H's regime.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, The Game took over as the new Head of Creative for the company. In recent weeks, he has brought back multiple former stars, including the likes of Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and other prominent names.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Friedman admitted that he enjoys WWE shows under their new regime:

"I think it's better and it's really good and I think our product is also better..." said Friedman. "But I think to say that kind of spits on the legacy of what VKM created." [From a, live show at the time of writing]

In the aftermath of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Friedman was absent from AEW programming for three months after his controversial promo on Dynamite.

The 26-year-old took shots at company president Tony Khan for multiple reasons. He even mentioned that Khan was pushing the former WWE stars over homegrown talent.

MJF has confirmed that he hasn't signed a contract extension with AEW

One of the primary reasons why Maxwell Jacob Friedman was seemingly unhappy in AEW was due to his previous contract. Primarily, the amount of money he was earning.

However, it has now been confirmed by the man himself that Tony Khan has decided to bump up the pay. MJF is presumably one of the highest earning stars in the company.

Interestingly enough, though, the 26-year-old did not have to sign a contract extension with the Jacksonville-based promotion.His current contract will still expire in 2024:

"I cannot confirm or deny there being a plane ticket. What I will say is this. I'm a businessman. I do what I have to do in order to ensure that what I need gets done. It got done. I'm back. I'm making a stupid, absurd amount of money now, and I didn't have to sign a contract extension," said Friedman [H/T: Fightful]

Friedman currently has the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship after winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

Despite being an integral part of the AEW roster, it is safe to say Friedman is still open to the idea of possibly jumping ship to WWE in the future. But nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

