MJF tweets special request to popular AEW star

AEW star and leader of the Pinnacle, MJF, doesn't seem impressed with Eddie Kingston's recent jibe at WWE.

Last week, after Dynamite went off the air, Eddie Kingston came out in the ring to address the live audience. Kingston took several cheeky digs at WWE during his long promo. He specifically mentioned that AEW stars are not here to get themselves a paycheck.

His remarks grabbed major headlines in the social media world. The majority of fans appreciated Eddie Kingston throwing a reality-check at the wrestling world.

Meanwhile, MJF has a completely different take on what Eddie Kingston did that night.

MJF tweeted that he doesn't support Eddie Kingston acting like a locker room leader and trying to speak on behalf of the whole roster:

"I find it funny that the guy trying to “lead the troops”, is in timbs. Next time you want to speak on behalf of the locker room, Leave me out of it [sic]. Thanks 'king'," tweeted MJF.

It looks like MJF may have responded in character as Eddie Kingston's claim involved nothing but facts about Vince McMahon's company.

MJF will headline this AEW Dynamite this week

In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, MJF will collide with Sammy Guevara for the first time in AEW in the main event. Both men have only faced each other as part of tag team matches Inner Circle and the Pinnacle. However, their one-on-one encounter will be a different vibe.

Many fans believe that this is a pay-per-view-worthy match that is being thrown away on Dynamite. Regardless, both men will surely put on a hellacious battle this week.

MJF and Sammy Guevara were previously involved in Twitter beef where both men leaked amusing pictures of each other. The situation went too far when Sammy Guevara blasted MJF, stating that he is a con and has achieved nothing in his career.

The Salt of the Earth may not have an appropriate response. However, he would like to seek revenge by pinning the Spanish god in the middle of the ring this week.

Do you think MJF must have been joking about Eddie Kingston's recent promo? Are you excited about the upcoming match between MJF and Sammy Guevara? Sound off in the comment section below.

