MJF match announced for AEW Dynamite

AEW's official Twitter account announced that MJF will be in action on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. The company did not announce who his opponent would be.

MJF has been feuding with Darby Allin and Sting. The tempers between The Salt of the Earth and the face-painted star rose when the latter interrupted the former's promo berating the AEW roster.

Following the interruption, MJF went personal by bringing up Darby Allin's past, but the former TNT champion didn't budge. An infuriated MJF left the ring.

The following week's AEW Dynamite saw a backstage segment with Darby Allin and Alex Marvez and, during the interview, men in ski masks, seemingly The Pinnacle, jumped Darby. We haven't seen him since.

In Darby's absence, Sting confronted MJF and laid a beating on Wardlow. On last week's AEW Dynamite, the Dynamite Diamond Ring holder got a measure of revenge as Wardlow and Shawn Spears came to his aid, and the three men demolished The Icon.

This will be MJF's first match since the former MLW star defeated Brian Pillman Jr. in a grudge match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Seeing MJF wrestle so rarely makes it feel like a special event every time he's in the ring.

Other than MJF, what else is announced for AEW Dynamite?

Apart from MJF, AEW Dynamite is loaded for its regular Wednesday night timeslot.

Bobby Fish will face CM Punk. The Dark Order will go head-to-head against The Elite. In the TBS Championship Tournament first round, Serena Deeb will face Hikaru Shida. In the World Title Eliminator Tournament, Jon Moxley will look to get past Dark Order's 10.

Sammy Guevara will put the TNT Championship on the line against Ethan Page following weeks of feuding with the American Top Team and the Men of the Year.

