MJF mocks 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer

AEW World Champion MJF recently mocked WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan following the conclusion of All In.

MJF and Adam Cole put on a show-stealing performance in the main event of All In, with the match for the AEW World Championship going down as one of the best in recent memory. Both stars gave it their all, with the reigning champion ultimately prevailing after a hard-fought battle.

Following his win over Adam Cole, Maxwell took to Twitter to mock WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and posted a tweet in the style of the Hulkster.

"I'll never forget the night I wrestled in front of 81 million Devil worshipers, Brother. When I walked to the back the king of England told me I was the greatest AEW champion of all time and he knighted me on the spot. Kangaroo kicks and Double Clotheslines. Those were the days. -MJF."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Hulk Hogan responds to the AEW World Champion's tweet.

AEW World Champion MJF also posted a heartfelt message after All In

Following his thrilling main event match against Adam Cole at All In, the AEW World Champion shared a heartfelt tweet.

In his tweet, Maxwell Jacob Friedman thanked the fans for their support and said that he was all in with AEW.

"All in. All love. Thank you," he tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Maxwell and Cole are still the ROH Tag Team Champions after winning the titles during All In Zero Hour. It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will book the duo in the coming weeks.

Their feud has been highly entertaining and has become a showcase for the promotion in recent weeks.

What are your thoughts on the main event of All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE