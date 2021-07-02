MJF mocks top AEW star for setting a new record in the company

AEW star and leader of the Pinnacle, MJF, doesn't seem too impressed with Jungle Boy achieving a rare feat in the company.

During this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy defeated Jack Evans, thus becoming the first superstar in AEW to score 50 victories under his umbrella. All the victories that Jungle Boy secured since joining the company came across all three brands - Dynamite, Elevation, and Dark.

. @boy_myth_legend picks up win number 50 - THE FIRST IN AEW to do so!!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/l0hWbA2TMe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021

The wrestling section of the world quickly acknowledged his feat and appreciated the young AEW star.

However, MJF had a different take on Jungle Boy's latest achievement. The salt of the Earth mocked him on Twitter, stating that no one cares about Jungle Boy's accomplishments:

"Who gives a shit?" MJF wrote.

Who gives a shit? https://t.co/OQZjPtElUZ — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 1, 2021

It looks like MJF may have responded in character. Regardless, his claim must have hit Jungle Boy hard. It remains to be seen if AEW's young sensation will give a fitting response to the leader of the Pinnacle.

MJF emerged victorious during this week's AEW Dynamite

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF competed with Sammy Guevara in what was the main event of the show. Those who witnessed the match live in attendance would rate it as the best match the company has produced this year.

Both men delivered a hard-hitting contest and tore the house down. However, MJF had the last laugh, thanks to his stablemates Shawn Spears and Wardlow, who made a timely appearance to manipulate the result.

Regardless, fans appreciated both men for pulling off such a hellacious battle. Even Chris Jericho took to Twitter, stating that this is one of the best matches he has ever seen in his entire career.

That said, the storyline will now move on to Chris Jericho and MJF. As per tonight's announcement, both men will face-off on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite next week.

MJF will lay down stipulations to which the Demo god needs to follow to get a match with him in the future. This will certainly grab more eyeballs for their storyline, and fans cannot wait to see how the new chapter unfolds in this feud.

Do you disagree with MJF's claim on Jungle Boy? Are you excited about the upcoming confrontation between MJF and Chris Jericho? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Rohit Mishra