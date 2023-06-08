MJF name-drops 2-time WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Dynamite 

MJF has once again name-dropped an icon of the wrestling industry, this time being Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a new challenger in Adam Cole, who came out to interrupt the champion's promo on AEW Dynamite. Cole wasn't safe from a verbal beatdown from MJF, who gave a rundown of the former NXT Champion's career.

The Salt of the Earth went on to talk about how he discovered who Adam Cole was on Ring of Honor, shortly after his "idol" CM Punk left him. Cole conquered the industry, from ROH to being in that "other" company. He then mentioned that Cole was hand-picked by WWE legend Shawn Michaels himself.

The champion continued throwing insults at Adam Cole, including mentioning his girlfriend, how he has not met expectations in AEW, and how the former NXT Champion is "out of shape". Cole then flipped the switch and unleashed his own verbal barrage at the champ, and it was apparent that Friedman began to lose his cool.

Adam Cole has now dropped the challenge and pressured Friedman into accepting it by calling him a coward. It is now set in stone: Adam Cole will battle MJF for the AEW World Championship in the near future.

