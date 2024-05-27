MJF namedrops controversial WWE figure in his AEW return

MJF made a shocking return at AEW Double or Nothing and name-dropped a controversial WWE figure. That definitely came as a surprise for all the fans in attendance.

The controversial name in question is none other than Vince McMahon. Maxwell Jacob Friedman shocked the fans in attendance as he came out to confront his former best friend and longtime rival, Adam Cole. He initially went to hug Cole but then hit him with a low blow, which did not surprise anyone.

After that, he took the microphone and cut a promo in a way that only he can, and that is where he mentioned the former WWE chief. He implied that he does not need anything or anyone to make him famous and that he can do that by himself.

He said:

"I don't need a New Japan or a Vince McMahon to make MJF."

That is one way to make a return if ever there was one. Name-dropping one of the most notorious and controversial figures in wrestling will no doubt send shockwaves around the wrestling world, and the fans will be talking about it for days.

It will be interesting to see what people from WWE will have to say about it.

