MJF namedrops current WWE Executive on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, viewers were treated to an intense segment featuring Bryan Danielson and MJF that exceeded expectations.

During the segment, MJF namedropped current WWE Executive and former NXT General Manager, William Regal. He claimed that Bryan was no different than his "worthless drug addict mentor William Regal." This reference to Regal was a surprise to many fans, as he left AEW and returned to WWE earlier this year.

MJF's words were clearly designed to provoke Bryan, and he succeeded in doing so. Bryan attacked the world champion, and the two wrestlers engaged in a vicious brawl that had to be broken up by security personnel.

MJF's reference to William Regal on Dynamite was a daring move that increased the intensity of the segment. It reminded viewers that professional wrestling is full of unexpected moments and that anything can occur when two fierce competitors are in the ring.

The Salt of the Earth's previous attack on Regal with brass knuckles during his last appearance on Dynamite on November 30, 2022, added further weight to his reference.

Bryan Danielson and MJF's segment on Dynamite was an exciting display of professional wrestling. With their upcoming Ironman Match at AEW Revolution, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this intense rivalry.

