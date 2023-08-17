MJF namedrops current WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite

Tonight on Dynamite, MJF name-dropped Cody Rhodes during a promo addressing his main event bout against Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship.

The AEW World Champion responded to Adam Cole's claim that he needed to win the championship for his legacy. Friedman went on to say his piece and how this match was not only to defend what he worked hard for but a chance to face one of the stars he's been wanting to face.

He revealed that when he was asked about his dream opponents in the past, he mentioned that he only placed two on his list, and this was Cody Rhodes and Adam Cole.

MJF then started to talk about how Cody Rhodes was key to him being where he was now. He brought up how he approached The American Nightmare regarding joining AEW and how being a part of All Elite Wrestling was the best thing to happen to him.

The Salt of the Earth briefly appeared alongside Rhodes during the early days of the Dynamite but ultimately turned heel and cost The American Nightmare his chance to win the world title.

Friedman has one dream match down, as he has faced Cody Rhodes several times in the past. Now he has the chance to share the ring once more with one of those he looked up to.

