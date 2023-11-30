MJF namedrops top WWE RAW stars on AEW Dynamite

MJF poured his heart out once more during his most recent promo, which he cut tonight on AEW Dynamite. He then looked back at the top stars he had gotten the chance to face and even namedropped the likes of WWE Superstars CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

Next month at Worlds End, Friedman will put his title on the line against the Samoan Submission Machine Samoa Joe. This will be a rematch, as the two had previously faced one another two months ago at Dynamite: Grand Slam. In that match, the champion just barely escaped Joe.

Tonight, the AEW World Champion looked to remind people just how much he had accomplished in his time with the promotion. He then talked about the stars he has had to defeat to cement his spot as the man who has been leading the promotion. Among those named were current WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

"I have helped build this place brick by brick. And I did that by defeating the biggest names of this industry, guys like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega." [0:50-1:01]

Expand Tweet

MJF now stands as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history, and Samoa Joe has another legitimate chance to dethrone him at Worlds End.

Do you think MJF survives Joe once more? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes