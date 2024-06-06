MJF namedrops top WWE SmackDown Superstar on his AEW Dynamite return

MJF mentioned a top WWE Smackdown Superstar by name upon making his AEW Dynamite return. The star in question is none other than Cody Rhodes.

The Wolf of Wrestling made his return to Dynamite on the June 5, 2024 edition of the flagship show, emanating from the Blue Arena in Loveland, CO. Friedman addressed the audience, talking about the changes seen in the competitive landscape of All Elite Wrestling since he lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023.

At one point in his promo, MJF turned his attention to reigning International Champion Will Ospreay, and his regular on-screen assertion of being the best wrestler in the world. Friedman questioned the credibility of The Aerial Assassin's claim, and contested it by bringing up a list of major names he had defeated in course of his time in the Tony Khan-led company. That included All Elite Wrestling stars Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson and a few others.

One other top star MJF named as an opponent he had defeated in the promotion was the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The former AEW World Champion beat The American Nightmare in a singles match at Revolution 2020.

Friedman's promo would be interrupted by RUSH, who confronted the New York-native and threatened the latter with physicality. This led to a pull-apart brawl between the two men that was ultimately broken up by officials.

