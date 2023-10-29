MJF namedrops top WWE Superstar after AEW Collision goes off the air

After the incredible main event on Collision, the AEW World Champion, MJF, mentioned a WWE Superstar while the show went off-air.

The WWE Superstar in question is Cody Rhodes. On the most recent episode of Collision, MJF defended his AEW World Title against Kenny Omega in the main event of the show. It was a spectacular main event, as Kenny had the task of defending his longest-reigning AEW World Championship title reign record of 346 days by capturing the title from The Devil.

Nevertheless, Maxwell Jacob Friedman managed to retain his title in the end and is set to make history. Following the incredible bout, The Devil showcased respect for Omega and talked to him even after the show went off the air. MJF commended Kenny for being the man behind the launch of AEW and his accomplishments.

Moreover, the AEW World Champion also mentioned his former mentor and the current WWE Superstar, Cody Rhodes.

Here is what MJF said after Collision:

"Without Kenny Omega, without The [Young] Bucks, without Cody Rhodes, and without Tony Khan, he might be a mark but he is a visionary, All Elite Wrestling does not exist. Therefore, your world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman does not exist." [1:04 - 1:25]

You can check out the entire video below:

MJF is set to defend his AEW World Title against Jay White at the Full Gear Pay-Per-View, and only time will tell if he manages to retain his title again.

