MJF namedrops two WWE Hall of Famers on AEW Dynamite 

The reigning AEW World Champion MJF made a startling reference to two WWE legends on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman opened this week's Dynamite with a unique segment as he looked to celebrate his re-Bar Mizvah. The Salt of the Earth went on to gloat about his massive win over Bryan Danielson at the Revolution pay-per-view. He also made a reference to two legendary wrestling veterans, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

"Now I know you Canadians aren't very bright, for crying out loud you folks used to think that Bret Hart was actually entertaining. No offense I think we all know Shawn was much better, let's be honest." (0:05 onwards)

You can check out a part of the segment here:

While both Bret and Shawn are two of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling business, the debate between who was better was quite a heated debate at one point. It appears that MJF is quite convinced that the Heartbreak Kid is the superior talent.

MJF was later interrupted by Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, who revealed their intention to acquire a title shot. The segment dissolved into chaos as a brawl broke out between the four.

As of now, it remains to be seen who Maxwell's next opponent will be.

