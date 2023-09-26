MJF names three WWE Superstars as the ingredients of a perfect wrestler; one of them is Triple H!

During an interview, MJF named three WWE Superstars whom he considers as the ingredients of a perfect wrestler; one of them was WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), considered one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling, is well on his way to becoming the longest-reigning AEW World Champion. The 26-year-old AEW Star is known for his promo skills and in-ring storytelling, and along with AEW World Title, he also holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles along with his partner and former WWE Superstar, Adam Cole.

The Salt of the Earth recently made an appearance at the New York Mets Stadium to promote the AEW Grand Slam, which was held on September 20, 2023, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. During an interview with Mike Janela, MJF was asked about his definition of a perfect wrestler in terms of looks, promo skills, and in-ring abilities, with the condition that he could not take his name.

In response, The Devil named three WWE legends: Triple H for looks, Roddy Piper for promo skills, and Shawn Michaels for in-ring abilities.

“[For the] look, I’m gonna go with Triple H,” Friedman said. “Promo, I’m gonna go with [Roddy] Piper. … In-ring ability, I’m gonna go with Shawn Michaels.” MJF said. (H/t ITR Wrestling)

At the AEW Grand Slam Dynamite, MJF faced ROH World Television Champion Samoa for the All Elite Wrestling World Title. After a hard-fought battle, the Champion was able to retain his title after he choked out the Samoan Submission Machine with a steel chain provided by Adam Cole behind the referee's back.

MJF's advice to Jacob Fatu, cousin of WWE's The Usos, revealed

During a recent edition of the MuscleManMalcolm podcast, Major League Wrestling star Jacob Fatu revealed the advice he received from Maxwell Jacob Friedman about delivering a promo.

"When I first started talking, MLW, they got me to speak. If you know me, Jacob Fatu, I didn’t speak at all. MJF was in the back, and this was when I was cutting a promo for La Parka before we wrestled at SuperFight. I will never forget, he walks, because we used to be downstairs in these rooms at MLW, three different rooms to cut promos. MJF walks in, and, 'Hey Uce, just keep your energy. Be you. Don’t try to cut the old Wild Samoan [promo]. Just be you, bro.' It was just like, talk how you talk. Keep the energy in," Jacob Fatu said. [H/T: PW Mania]

During the interview, The Usos' cousin praised the World Champion for the advice and stated that MJF was always on his side during their time in MLW.