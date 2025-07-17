MJF officially reveals his new name after AEW All In

MJF has officially revealed his new name after AEW All In, and it has everything to do with Hangman Adam Page. The fans will no doubt have a lot to say about this.

The Hurt Syndicate member had a great showing at All In as he ended up winning the Casino Gauntlet match after outlasting all the other stars. As a result of that, he now has a guaranteed title shot at the AEW World Championship.

Hangman Adam Page coincidentally owns the title after he successfully defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of All In. MJF has now taken to X and sent out a message to Hangman Adam Page, also cheekily revealing his new name: Depression Cowboy.

“I am your depression cowboy.”

It is a direct shot at Hangman, given that he goes by the name of Cowboy from time to time. With Maxwell Jacob Friedman making his intentions clear regarding who his next target will be, the upcoming weeks and months in AEW will be great for everyone involved. It will also serve as a litmus test for the new World Champion Hangman Adam Page and how he will defend his newly won title.

