MJF officially set to appear on AEW Dynamite tonight

Following the controversial reports emerging from AEW Double or Nothing weekend, All Elite Wrestling has announced via its Twitter account that MJF will be present on Dynamite tonight.

MJF's contract with AEW is reportedly set to expire in 2024. The fact was first alluded to in a promo a few months back, but fans were more or less certain that it was part of a storyline. However, as time progressed, things between him and Tony Khan reportedly got heated and the Salt of the Earth leaving AEW started to seem more and more plausible.

This past weekend ahead of AEW Double or Nothing, MJF failed to show up for a fan meet and greet. Shortly thereafter it was reported that a flight out of Las Vegas had been booked for the 26-year old star. Doubts and uncertainty loomed over the show, but his opening match against Wardlow went ahead as planned.

Following the pay-per-view, it was reported that he had arrived at the T-Mobile Arena at Las Vegas at the last minute and left before the show ended. Many assumed that this might be the last time we'd see him in AEW, but the aforementioned tweet serves as proof to the contrary.

Fans react to MJF's announced appearance on AEW Dynamite

Within seconds of the announcement being made on Twitter, fans have flooded the replies, sharing their thoughts and sentiments on the announcement. While some fans are expressing their thoughts on what the contract situation is looking like, the majority seem surprised at the announcement.

Others have highlighted the importance of the star to the company and how the recent news has brought eyes to the product.

JF @JFwrxstling @AEW The fact I now wanna watch Dynamite just shows how much of a draw he is. TK needs to sign this dude up. Pay him millions. It doesn’t matter. Just do it. @AEW The fact I now wanna watch Dynamite just shows how much of a draw he is. TK needs to sign this dude up. Pay him millions. It doesn’t matter. Just do it.

One fan pointed out that Friedman's controversial behavior and contract situation has made him newsworthy, thus bringing attention to any platform he appears on.

AQ @aqualescence



Look at the response this is getting. Anything he does or says is news now @AEW And to those who asked "whats the benefit of MJF doing all this?"Look at the response this is getting. Anything he does or says is news now @AEW And to those who asked "whats the benefit of MJF doing all this?"Look at the response this is getting. Anything he does or says is news now

Some have also drawn parallels with WWE's infamous 2011 CM Punk storyline, which entailed the Straight Edge Superstar choosing not to re-sign with the company and taking a brief hiatus following his win over John Cena at Money in the Bank that year.

A lot of the discussion in the replies also revolves around whether MJF's drama was real, planned, or plotted on the fly.

What are your thoughts on the entire situation? You can share your own reactions in the comments section down below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far