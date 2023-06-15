MJF pays homage to WWE's Vince McMahon in a unique way during AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF found a unique way to pay homage to WWE's Chairman, Vince McMahon.

During his highly anticipated match against Adam Cole in the World Championship Eliminator Match, MJF sported an armband that read "Vince was right." This gesture was a direct reference to the intense promo exchange between Cole and Maxwell the last week.

MJF had called out Cole on Vince McMahon's alleged desire to bring him up to the main roster, but not as a full-time wrestler. Speculation was rife that Cole would be positioned as Keith Lee's manager.

#AEWDynamite Just noticed that MJF has "Vince was right" on his armband. Just noticed that MJF has "Vince was right" on his armband.#AEWDynamite

As the match unfolded, tension filled the air as both the competitors brought their A-game, showcasing their exceptional skills in the ring. However, with the clock ticking down, Cole delivered a devastating superkick, followed by his signature move, the Panama Sunrise. He concluded the assault with his finishing maneuver, the Boom. Unfortunately, time ran out just as Cole went for the cover, resulting in a draw.

While the match may have ended in a draw, MJF's choice to don the armband and acknowledge Vince McMahon's influence added an intriguing layer to the narrative. It will be fascinating to see how this homage plays out in the ongoing rivalry between MJF and Adam Cole.

What are your thoughts on MJF and Adam Cole match? Sound off in the comments section below.

