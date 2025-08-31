  • home icon
  MJF posts a personal update after failing to become the AEW World Champion

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 31, 2025 18:27 GMT
MJF
MJF [Image via MJF's Instagram]

MJF suffered a tough loss to Hangman Page at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door last weekend, falling short in his bid to become AEW World Champion. The defeat clearly took a toll on The Salt of the Earth, who left the O2 arena visibly frustrated. However, he recently shared a personal update, hinting at renewed optimism about his future.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman gave a tough fight to Hangman Page throughout their match at Forbidden Door. While the 29-year-old tried to use his underhand tactics, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy had the answer for everything. However, it needs to be noted that The Salt of the Earth did not cash in his Casino Gauntlet Contract to get the title match. Therefore, he still has another opportunity to become the new champion.

Taking to X/Twitter, MJF recently shared his workout video following his loss. In the clip, he is doing Pendlay row exercises at some significant weight. The former AEW World Champion is boasting about his workout routine through this interesting social media post. With a confident tone, Maxwell Jacob Friedman said:

also-read-trending Trending
"Pendlay row. This is called working out. Google it. (Wrestlers too)."

Check out his X/Twitter post below:

MJF sends a subtle message to Hangman Page following his loss

MJF is known for his mind games in AEW. In the past, The Salt of the Earth has often screwed his opponents with his underhanded tactics. Considering his history, it is unlikely to say that he is done with Hangman Page as of now. Following his match at Forbidden Door, the 29-year-old posted a subtle message for the AEW World Champion.

Taking to X/Twitter, Friedman posted a picture of himself with his AEW contract. In the caption, he simply put a time clock, hinting that sooner or later, he is coming after The Anxious Millennial Cowboy down the line.

It is a powerful message that clearly means that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is not done with the AEW World Championship as of now. That said, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for him from here on.

