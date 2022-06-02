WWE Hall of Famer reacts to MJF's heated promo on AEW Dynamite

MJF set the wrestling world on fire after his most recent promo on AEW Dynamite. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) has responded to the promo by simply quoting a line from it alongside emojis.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been synonymous as a heel for the past three years. While fans have almost always booed the star, he's recently been slammed for not showing up for an AEW fan event. MJF made a shocking appearance on Dynamite and chewed out Tony Khan in a promo comparable to CM Punk's "Pipebomb Promo."

“Im the only guy that makes you feel…” - Bully Ray Tweeted.

Due to the similarities between Friedman's promo and Punk's "pipebomb," a few fans on social media have been torn on whether or not this could be a work. Fans will have to catch Dynamite next week to see what The Salt of the Earth's next move will be.

Fans overwhelmingly supported Bully Ray's tweet on MJF's promo

While Friedman might be disgruntled, for the first time in his AEW career, the star has been largely praised after a show. Fans responded to Bully Ray's tweet, praising the segment for its achievements.

"Mjf has blurred the lines like they haven't been in a LONG time!" - @Fiend686 Tweeted.

Amir Abbas, a verified reporter/news anchor of WZZM, responded to the legend's Tweet, praising Friedman.

"That was the greatest promo in wrestling history" - @AmirAbbasWZZM Tweeted.

One fan even compared Friedman to the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin, noting that he could now begin feuding with Tony Khan.

"My man has just been christened Stone Cold Steve Austin status! MJF can now feud with Tony Kahn and take up a beef with every ex-WWE guy!" - @JohnnyR96125644 Tweeted.

It's still unclear whether or not the promo was a work, with Friedman getting free reign for a moment. However, fans seem sure that it's all part of a storyline, and the star gained numerous admirers overnight.

