MJF quietly introduces his new title on AEW Dynamite

By Sujay
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:34 GMT
MJF showed off his new title. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
MJF showed off his new title. (Image credits: AEW X page)

AEW Dynamite saw MJF introduce his new title in a way that caught everybody off guard. This could be a template for as long as he holds the title.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made waves last week when he defeated Averno to become the new CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. It was a somewhat surprising turn of events, one that had been in the making for a few weeks.

As Dynamite started, MJF opened the show by showing off his new title for the first time and also cutting a promo on Mark Briscoe. He had a lot of things to say about him, but the one thing he said that stood out was that he was not a champion.

Check out the video below:

That promo is sure to sting Mark, and given his personality, he'll likely want to get even with Maxwell Jacob Friedman very soon. The two stars will be taking on each other in the main event of AEW Dynamite later today, and it sure promises to be a must-see clash between two bitter rivals.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top and how this outcome will shape their journey moving forward. Given how MJF has shown off his new belt, he will soon want the AEW World Championship as well.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

