MJF reacts after AEW makes a huge announcement on his future

MJF is looking ahead to his first task at hand in AEW as a member of The Hurt Syndicate. Following this week's television appearance, he had an interesting reaction on social media.

During the June 4, 2025, edition of AEW Fyter Fest, The Salt of the Earth came down to the ring with his faction. After MVP shed light on the future of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as World Tag Team Champions, the focus then shifted to MJF and his plans.

After a tease at going after the reigning AEW World Champion, The Devil addressed Mexico's sensational star, Mistico, who is on his way to All Elite Wrestling next week. MJF bragged about his own experience in headlining Arena Mexico and proclaimed himself to be an international star. He then announced that he would keep a close watch on Mistico's match next week and would consider wrestling against him if he was impressed.

Later on, The Hurt Syndicate came out again after Komander, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight won their trios match. MVP granted them another match next week against his Hurt Syndicate members, which meant that The Salt of the Earth would compete in his first match in close to three months.

Following that, he took to his X to send out a message.

"……he’s coming back to Mexico."

With AEW Grand Slam Mexico approaching in two weeks, a blockbuster match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Mistico could be on the horizon.

