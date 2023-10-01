MJF reacts to AEW storyline with Adam Cole being compared to The Bloodline saga

AEW World Champion recently reacted to the comparisons between Better Than You, Bay Bay, and WWE's The Bloodline saga.

The story of The Bloodline in WWE is one of the best long-term storylines ever told by the Stamford-based company. The heel faction was led by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and originally constituted The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. The Saga has won the hearts of fans for over three years and has successfully raised the stock of all those involved.

During an interview with WrestlePurists, AEW Star MJF gave his remarks about the comparisons drawn between his storyline with Adam Cole and The Bloodline.

The Salt of the Earth does not think they are similar in any capacity and says people look for similarity because it makes them feel something, just as the Bloodline Saga did.

"Oh, man, I don’t think it’s similar at all. I’ll tell you what it is. Again, this goes back to an issue that was inside of my sport. It was a while until we had something that made us feel something, and The Bloodline made us feel something. Before The Bloodline, it was just like, ‘I’m tuning into WWE. There’s shit going on, I guess,’ it was just very scattered. It was just scattered. That’s the only way to describe it. Then, Bloodline came along, and it made you feel," said MJF. [H/T WrestleZone]

The AEW World Champion added:

"Now here’s MJF and Adam Cole, and, ‘Oh, my God. I’m feeling something right now. I intensely care about this. That reminds me of the feeling I have when I watch The Bloodline. Maybe it’s the same thing.’ Which is insane, right? Like, if I watch a Saw movie, and I love it, and then the next day I sit down, and I watch f–king ‘Goodwill Hunting’, those movies both get me excited. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t mean that they’re doing the same thing." [H/T WrestleZone]

The Bloodline started to fall after WrestleMania 39, as The Usos lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. After that, Jimmy and Jey left the faction and started a Bloodline Civil War against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

MJF has the highest praise for AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage

During the same interview, MJF praised Christian Cage, who won the TNT Title on last week's edition of AEW Collision by defeating Luchasaurus and Darby Allin in a three-way match.

"There is Christian Cage, who I think is a schmuck, however, in my opinion, this is the best he's been in his entire career. When I say that, it's not hyperbolic. You know I'm right. Let's think about how long Christian has been in the wrestling world. This is his best work, and he's about to go in there with Darby Allin," said MJF. [H/T: Fightful]

While the in-ring work of Christian Cage has always been great, the veteran's current run in AEW is being lauded by the wrestling fans as the best of his career in all aspects.