MJF reacts after making despicable comments on AEW Dynamite

MJF is known to push the buttons of his opponents in AEW and break them down with his verbal attacks. Earlier tonight, he made some highly despicable comments on live television and did not regret it a bit, which was evident from the message he sent out afterwards.
During the July 9th edition of AEW Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth was involved in an in-ring segment with Mark Briscoe. The duo will be the first two participants in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas this weekend, and have been feuding for a few weeks now.
MJF brought up Mark's late brother, Jay Briscoe, during the verbal altercation. While he appreciated his legacy as a wrestler, The Hurt Syndicate's Young Genius also made some heinous comments about him, which agitated Mark Briscoe and left the audience stunned.
He completely lost it and charged at MJF like a raging bull. This led to an all-out brawl between The Hurt Syndicate and Briscoe's allies, Jet Speed. However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman did not regret his words even a bit, as evident by the tweet he sent out on X.
"Now THATS how you TALKIE TALK."
With things becoming extremely personal between The Wolf of Wrestling and Mark Briscoe, these two wrestlers are bound to decimate each other at the biggest stage of All Elite Wrestling.