MJF reacts after making despicable comments on AEW Dynamite

MJF is known to push the buttons of his opponents in AEW and break them down with his verbal attacks. Earlier tonight, he made some highly despicable comments on live television and did not regret it a bit, which was evident from the message he sent out afterwards.

Ad

During the July 9th edition of AEW Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth was involved in an in-ring segment with Mark Briscoe. The duo will be the first two participants in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas this weekend, and have been feuding for a few weeks now.

MJF brought up Mark's late brother, Jay Briscoe, during the verbal altercation. While he appreciated his legacy as a wrestler, The Hurt Syndicate's Young Genius also made some heinous comments about him, which agitated Mark Briscoe and left the audience stunned.

Ad

Trending

He completely lost it and charged at MJF like a raging bull. This led to an all-out brawl between The Hurt Syndicate and Briscoe's allies, Jet Speed. However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman did not regret his words even a bit, as evident by the tweet he sent out on X.

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

"Now THATS how you TALKIE TALK."

Expand Tweet

With things becoming extremely personal between The Wolf of Wrestling and Mark Briscoe, these two wrestlers are bound to decimate each other at the biggest stage of All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More