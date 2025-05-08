MJF reacts after shockingly attacking popular tag team on AEW Dynamite

MJF has sent a simple but effective message after single-handedly taking out a popular tag team on AEW Dynamite. His latest message will get a lot of people talking.

On Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion attacked Top Flight after they came out to answer MVP’s challenge of a tag team standing up to the Hurt Syndicate. This comes on the heels of Bobby Lashley not wanting Maxwell Jacob Friedman as a part of the faction.

After the attack, Maxwell walked up to Lashley and emphatically said that he hurts people, which made the former WWE star smile and seemingly change his mind about wanting him in the faction. Now, he has taken to X/Twitter to amplify the same message. MJF wrote:

“I hurt people.”

That is a total and emphatic endorsement of what Bobby Lashley wanted him to do in the first place. With his showing on Dynamite, it has become immensely clear that MJF will do whatever he can to join the Hurt Syndicate by winning over the former WWE star's trust.

It will be interesting to see how their interaction will be next week amidst what will clearly be a defining week for the former AEW World Champion.

