MJF reacts to WWE and AEW breaking milestones with All In and WrestleMania 40

The AEW World Champion had a special message for the wrestling fans, following the recent news of WWE selling 90,000 tickets for WrestleMania 40 in one day only, surpassing All In.

It can't be denied that the pro wrestling business is booming right now, setting records each and every day. With two major promotions in the industry right now, the competition is definitely helping the wrestling economy. Recently, AEW All In broke previous ticket-sales records, currently standing at more than 80,000.

On the other hand, WWE also opened the ticket sales for their biggest event of the next year, WrestleMania 40, and managed to crash all the gate records, reportedly selling 90,000 tickets for two nights combined. Furthermore, the internet wrestling community seems divided, as fans began picking their favorites.

Meanwhile, the AEW World Champion, MJF, took notice of the 'Mania 40 ticket sales, and appreciated both major wrestling promotions right now for impressive gate records, also calling it a win for the sport of pro wrestling.

"Both companies setting attendance/gates records left and right. Pro wrestling is winning. The fans are winning. But most importantly and I think we can all agree on this, I’m winning," MJF tweeted.

Expand Tweet

MJF is set to compete in two different matches at AEW All In

MJF has been having the run of his life lately, as he has been holding the AEW world title for quite some time now, and is also involved in one of the best stories in wrestling right now. As a reward, he is set to main event the biggest All Elite show, All In, defending his world title against his brochacho, Adam Cole.

Expand Tweet

Prior to the big main event, both Maxwell and Cole are slated to square off against Aussie Open for the ROH tag team titles on the Zero Hour pre-show. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for arguably the biggest AEW star right now, at the company's biggest event.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot