MJF references current WWE SmackDown Superstar in epic callback on AEW Dynamite

On AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF, made a jaw-dropping reference to WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross during his verbal showdown with Adam Cole.

MJF's return to AEW on June 7 after his title defense was met with a challenge from Adam Cole. Despite the interruption, the champ playfully referred to Cole as the "Panama Gameboy," adding a unique twist to his persona in AEW.

MJF then used Cole's famous line directed at WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross during his time from NXT. He stated, "You know what they do to make MJF look cool? They ring the freaking bell."

Adam Cole wasted no time firing back at MJF, mocking his failed engagement and questioning his personal life. He even challenged him to a drug test to settle their differences.

The exchange highlighted the lack of respect MJF receives from his peers, as Cole boldly declared, "I'm better than you, and they know it," making his intentions clear.

The unexpected agreement between MJF and Adam Cole to compete for the title has ignited excitement in All Elite Wrestling, promising a thrilling and highly anticipated showdown. Fans eagerly await the outcome as the tension builds toward the battle for the championship.

