MJF references WWE and Triple H's close friend on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF took a verbal jab at WWE and Triple H's close friend William Regal.

MJF made his way to the ring to address what happened at All Out when he attacked Samoa Joe. The drama unfolded at last Sunday's pay-per-view when Maxwell engaged in a brawl with the Samoan Submission Machine after he was shoved on the entrance ramp.

MJF was interrupted by Samoa Joe during his promo tonight, and the ROH World Television Champion asked Maxwell what his problem was. Joe proceeded to refer to Friedman as a "kid," with tensions reaching a boiling point on Dynamite.

But it was MJF's reference to his past WWE tryout that truly set the fans abuzz. He revealed that at the age of 19, he had a promising tryout with WWE, impressing the higher-ups.

MJF claimed that Triple H's close friend William Regal had advised him to wait due to his age, requesting monthly updates via email. However, Maxwell said that he had "knocked William Regal's a*s out," referencing his attack on Regal following his win at Full Gear 2022. The AEW World Champion claimed that he had sent Regal back to NXT, implying that he had ultimately rejected the veteran's guidance.

The segment ended with Samoa Joe attacking MJF, leaving him injured, and it will be interesting to see how the feud between the two will play out in the weeks to come.

