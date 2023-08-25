MJF responds to being asked who the biggest "a*shole" in the AEW locker room is

AEW World Champion MJF was asked who the biggest a**hole in the All Elite Wrestling locker room is, and he had an interesting reply.

Adam Cole and Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently made an appearance on Truth or Dab and had a light and funny conversation with the host, Sean Evans. During the show, MJF was asked who the biggest a**hole in the AEW locker room was.

The Salt of the Earth had a witty reply to the question and said there were many people he instinctively hated to his core, and it would be impossible to name just one. The AEW World Champion further added that he hated everyone except his 'Better Than You Bay Bay' teammate, Adam Cole.

"That's a tough one 'coz there's people that I, like, viscerally hate to my core, and to just point out one would be, like, physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually impossible. I hate everyone except him. So like, if I say everyone, feels like that's a cop out." (2:48 - 3:05)

During the show, the Better Than You Bay Bay stars answered various topics ranging from their personal experiences to the locker room environment in the company. You can check it out here.

MJF and Adam Cole set to main event AEW's All In pay-per-view

With AEW All In just days away, the world is gearing up to witness the spectacle unfold at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27, 2023. The show, marketed as the biggest professional wrestling event ever, will be headlined by the world championship match between MJF and challenger Adam Cole.

The foes-turned-friends story between Friedman and Cole has dominated the build to All In, and the chemistry between the stars has been commended by fans and critics alike.

Along with clashing at the main event, the two 'friends' will also open the show when they team up to challenge Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship during the All In Zero Hour pre-show.

While both clashes will be fun to watch owing to the talent involved, the fans are more excited about the story and to know how the relationship between MJF and Adam Cole will be affected by the matches.

