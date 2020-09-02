MJF reveals that a fan tried to kidnap him in AEW

MJF is all set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All Out this Saturday night. This will be MJF's first shot at the world title and on the last episode of AEW Dynamite, we saw the champion and the challenger sign their contracts. Moxley signed away the ability to use the Paradigm Shift on Saturday but got himself a match against MJF's lawyer this week on AEW Dynamite.

Here we go!@The_MJF takes on @JonMoxley with the AEW World Championship on the line!



Watch All Out LIVE! Saturday, Sept 5th 8/7c order NOW via all major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/sdFNPWp1qH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2020

Ahead of his match at All Out, MJF was interviewed by the New York Post. During the interview, MJF spoke about the visceral reaction he draws from fans and told the story about one fan tried to dress up as a pilot and kidnap him at an AEW show:

At AEW, a fan tried to dress up I believe like a pilot and was trying to convince our security that they were supposed to fly me out on a private jet after the show. I can assure you that that guy was most certainly not my pilot, so there was once a fan who literally tried to kidnap me. I’ve seen it all. When I was in Mexico, people threw a car battery at me and urine at me. That’s because I don’t tiptoe around. I don’t hide how I feel.

AEW star MJF opens up about his goal as a heel

During the interview with the New York Post, MJF opened up about what matters to him as a performer. MJF said his goal was to get reactions out of fans and it didn't matter to him whether they were positive or negative:

Now whether that’s negative or positive it doesn’t really matter to me. All that matters is the fact that I’m the first person people are thinking of when they wake up and I’m the last person people are thinking of when they go to bed.

MJF is set for one of the biggest, if not the biggest match of his career at All Out where he will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the title.