MJF's AEW World Championship stolen!

MJF was in the wars on AEW Dynamite tonight. After Jay White stole his world championship, he challenged the champ for a title match at Full Gear.

Bullet Club Gold came to the ring to address what happened with Jay White last week when he was attacked. MJF came out, much to the fans' delight, and said that he had nothing to do with it.

The Devil then claimed that despite the odds, he would love to have a Stockton street fight. As he made his way to the ring, Bullet Club Gold scurried away, only for Jay White to blindside the AEW World Champion.

He hit Maxwell with the Blade Runner, took his coveted world title, and went to the top of the ramp. White took the microphone and challenged him to a world title match at AEW Full Gear on November 18.

MJF immediately accepted the challenge. With Adam Cole out with an ankle injury and the whole fiasco with Roderick Strong, it will be interesting to see how Maxwell will defend his title against Jay White & Co.

Do you think Jay White will become the AEW World Champion at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments below.