MJF's alleged salary in AEW gets a surprising one-word reaction from veteran

A former WCW veteran had an interesting reaction to the claim of how much the former AEW World Champion, MJF, is making in Tony Khan's promotion. The figures were higher than many people expected.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is arguably the biggest homegrown star in AEW. The former world champion has been a needle mover for the promotion ever since his rise to the top. MJF made his return after five months of hiatus at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view and has also increased the buzz for the company.

Considering all his achievements, Max is allegedly one of the highest-paid stars in AEW as well. A fan recently took to the 'X' social media platform to share a graphic that The Devil is allegedly making $15 Million per year in Tony Khan's promotion. The user also tagged the veteran in question, Disco Inferno, and Konnan in his post.

The former WCW veteran, Disco Inferno took notice of the claim and had a hilarious reaction to the alleged news. While the original figures of the former AEW world champion's paycheck are not public, Disco may not believe the claim of him making this much as he had a hilarious reaction to it:

"LOL," reacted Disco Inferno.

MJF will make his return on AEW Dynamite this week

As mentioned earlier, MJF made his blockbuster return at Double or Nothing after five months of absence. He interrupted and took out Adam Cole before cutting a fiery promo upon his return. Meanwhile, the former AEW World Champion will be on Dynamite this coming Wednesday as well.

Considering the blockbuster return promo by Max at Double or Nothing, fans can expect something big from one of AEW's biggest homegrown stars. It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for the former world champion this Wednesday and going forward.

Do you think Maxwell Jacob Friedman can win the AEW world title again? Sound off using the discuss button.

