MJF's dramatic return at AEW All Out 2022 "was a really well-kept secret"; former stablemate details the significance of the mask

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly known as MJF, returned to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view in September to win the Casino Ladder Match. However, he did so with the help of The Firm. The faction is currently led by Stokely Hathaway and consists of numerous popular superstars.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Firm member Lee Moriarty claimed that he wasn't aware of Friedman's identity until afterward.

He briefly spoke about the importance of the mask that The Devil was wearing when he won the chip at All Out.

"I didn't know it was MJF until afterwards. So after he had the poker chip, walked off, went back to his trailer, I found out. But it was a really well kept secret. I didn't know until I was watching at home. The only person I knew was Ethan Page because I heard them talking about the promo that they had when Stokely was gonna offer the card, but before that I didn't know The Gunns were gonna be in it. I didn't know Morrissey was gonna be in it. But whenever I saw Morrissey that's when I kind of leaned towards, I think it's MJF, but I never had concrete evidence," said Moriarty [7:46-8:30]

MJF will address the AEW audience on this week's Dynamite

In the lead-up to AEW Full Gear, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was betrayed by The Firm after an argument with Stokely Hathaway.

However, at the recently concluded AEW pay-per-view, he managed to win the AEW World Championship with help from William Regal, who betrayed Jon Moxley and may have fractured the Blackpool Combat Club in the process.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth will finally address the AEW fans for the first time since his historic win at Full Gear. The newly crowned world champion is also set to defend his title against Ricky Starks at this year's Winter Is Coming show.

