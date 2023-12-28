MJF's ex-teammate and one of the hottest free agents in wrestling teases being one of the masked men on AEW Dynamite

One of the top free agents in wrestling currently, who had been in a faction with MJF in the past and is rumored to make his AEW debut, recently teased being one of The Devil's masked assailants on Dynamite.

For the past few months, the AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, has been involved in a storyline with The Devil, and it seems to be on the verge of conclusion. Fans are intrigued and eager to find out who the man behind the mask is. Meanwhile, a wrestler outside the All-Elite promotion has teased his involvement in the group.

The star in question is Alex Hammerstone. Alex is known for his involvement in "The Dynasty" faction alongside Richard Holliday and MJF during their time in the MLW. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Maxwell was set to team up with Samoa Joe to defend the ROH Tag Team Title against two of The Devil's goons.

Before the match, Joe was seen lying backstage holding his leg, and Max had to defend the titles all alone. The Devil's assailants outnumbered the AEW World Champion and captured the Tag Titles with ease. Following his shocking defeat, MJF's former buddy, Alex Hammerstone, teased being one of Devil's goons.

Taking to Twitter, Hammerstone shared the following cryptic message, implying it's him and Richard Holliday of "The Dynasty."

"Man, it’s been too long since the 3 of us got a pic together."

Will Samoa Joe capture the AEW World Championship from MJF?

This Saturday at the Worlds End PPV, MJF is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in the main event. Fans witnessed a shocking turn of events this week on Dynamite days before the title match.

Joe was revealed to be working alongside The Devil the whole time, as he took out MJF with a steel chair. This indicates what lengths Joe can go to win the title.

Well, this Saturday could very well be the crowning moment for The Samoan Submission Machine and also the identity revelation of The Devil. What surprises await on the PPV main event remains to be seen.

Who do you think is the man behind The Devil mask? Sound off in the comments section below.