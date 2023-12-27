MJF's extremely brief cameo in The Iron Claw a result of legal complications? Hall of Famer shares his take (Exclusive)

Despite AEW star MJF being one of the most entertaining performers in the pro-wrestling community, his part in the new The Iron Claw movie was very brief. NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter seemed surprised while sharing his take on the possible reason.

The Iron Claw is inspired by the events involving the Von Erich family, and is presented as a rather tragic movie. While it is a biographical movie, it does take a few liberties with its depictions. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman portrays Lance Von Erich, who has a remarkably short appearance with no dialogues.

This did not sit well with Bill Apter, who spoke about it on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted.

"No dialogue. MJF was supposed to... They filmed a lot of MJF. And he looked very good in the 12 seconds he was online. I am wondering why he wound up on the cutting room floor. Could it have been something legally with him in it with AEW? I don't know... If it was me, and I was AEW, you know they have been making a big fuss over the movie. They have had Ross and Marshall and Kevin on the past few shows of both Rampage and Dynamite and Collision. But for some reason, he is only in it for ten seconds." [9:32 onwards]

It remains to be seen if The Salt of the Earth will also address the issue in the coming weeks.

