MJF's girlfriend breaks silence after shocking incident in AEW

MJF is among the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. He made headlines when he officially joined the Hurt Syndicate after being voted in by Bobby Lashley. MJF's girlfriend Alicia Atout recently shared a post on X (fka Twitter) hilariously reacting to what the former AEW World Champion said to her on Dynamite during a segment.

Ad

On this week's episode of Dynamite, he was set to officially join the Hurt Syndicate when he put pen to paper. During a backstage segment, MJF interacted with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin while he was being interviewed by his girlfriend Alicia Atout.

After the Hurt Syndicate started to leave, MJF rudely asked Alicia to leave as well, asking her to go. Following Dynamite, Alicia took to her X handle to post an image of the segment and write that she was going to make Maxwell sleep on the couch tonight.

Ad

Trending

"He’s on the couch tonight," Alicia wrote.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans found this tweet from Alicia hilarious. Now that Maxwell is a member of the Hurt Syndicate, it will be interesting to see what he does in the coming weeks.

MJF sends a two-word message after officially joining the Hurt Syndicate

This particular week was a memorable one for Maxwell as his long-time pursuit to join the Hurt Syndicate officially came to an end. The Salt of the Earth officially became a member of the faction on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ad

On this week's Dynamite, Maxwell came prepared into the ring to sign the contract. Max signed the contract first and then had to wait for his stablemates to sign their names as they tried to give the decision some thought. In the end, all the signatures were on the dotted line, and Max had officially joined the Syndicate.

Following Dynamite, Max sent a two-word message on Instagram after officially becoming the newest member of the faction.

Ad

"I’m in," Max wrote.

Expand Tweet

Now it's time for MJF to prove his worth in the Hurt Syndicate. It'll be interesting to see if he helps Lashley and Benjamin retain their title at Double or Nothing against the Sons of Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More