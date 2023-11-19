MJF's girlfriend likes an interesting post about The Devil following AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear 2023 is now in the books. The AEW World Champion MJF put up one of his finest matches, and the crowd was relatively happy. However, there is one important question revolving around everyone's mind: Who is the Devil? The mysterious character was introduced to the public a while back. The Devil and their group of followers have been wreaking havoc behind the scenes.

There have been several rumors about the mysterious figure's identity, including the Devil being MJF, as he had worn the mask earlier. The common idea was that the Devil would be unmasked or make an appearance during the Full Gear pay-per-view, with The Salt of the Earth wearing the mask once.

At Full Gear 2023, MJF retained his AEW World Championship in a brutal match against Jay White. The match had enough drama even before it started, with a surprise appearance of Adam Cole and an injured MJF wheeled out in an ambulance, only to return to retain his title.

While the Devil did not appear, MJF's current girlfriend, Alicia Atout, has liked a photo of a person dressed like the Devil on Instagram. This narrative pops some doubts in people's minds and once again will make fans ask, "Who is the Devil?"

Check out a screengrab of MJF's girlfriend, Alicia Atout, liking the Devil's picture below:

MJF recently shocked fans by announcing his relationship with Alicia Atout, who has been working in the Jacksonville-based promotion for a while as well. It is interesting to see her taking a keen interest in what is essentially an AEW storyline.

