MJF's girlfriend questions The Hurt Syndicate backstage on AEW Dynamite; refused any answers

Despite all his attempts, MJF has yet to join the Hurt Syndicate. After many tries, he convinced Shelton Benjamin to change his vote, but Bobby Lashley was still adamant about not recruiting him into the faction.

Ad

On last week's Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion lost his cool and directly confronted the All Mighty. After Maxwell questioned what he would need to do to enter the stable, Bobby Lashley said that the Salt of the Earth has to "hurt people."

On tonight's Dynamite, Maxwell targeted the tag team Top Flight and brutally decimated them. While many believed that the All Mighty would allow MJF to join the Hurt Syndicate, the former said he would answer the question next week, and the Salt of the Earth agreed to his condition.

Ad

Trending

Later, MJF's girlfriend, Alicia Atout, questioned the Hurt Syndicate backstage. She asked the faction to answer whether Maxwell would join the group this week. However, the faction's lawyer advised him not to speak of it right now.

Expand Tweet

Fans have no clue what is in store for them next week at the Beach Break edition of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley will let the former AEW World Champion be a part of Hurt Syndicate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More