  MJF's line about Jeff Jarrett "bothered" many people and should not have been approved, says wrestling journalist



By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 17, 2025 12:30 GMT
Jeff Jarrett MJF
MJF and Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite (Image Source-AEW on X)

A veteran wrestling journalist noted that the former AEW World Champion MJF's controversial line about Jeff Jarrett from their promo segment on Dynamite bothered a lot of people online. Many fans on social media seemingly took the line out of context.

On AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage this past Wednesday, MJF and Jeff Jarrett had a long promo segment where they took massive shots at each other. In one of the lines, Max said, "Jarrett is the last thing people see before their favorite promotion dies," perhaps referencing WCW going out of business decades ago.

However, many fans on social media assumed that MJF was foreshadowing the demise of AEW with the aforementioned line instead of WCW. The veteran Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on the promo noting how the line bothered some people.

On the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that he heard from people about that line and it wasn't a great idea to put it on TV:

"I heard from many people tonight about that line. I don't know that that line should have been okayed. It's one of those things that like… in the context it was in, it actually didn't bother me. But it bothered enough people that I know to where I think it probably wasn't the greatest idea." [H/T: WOR]

The MJF and Jeff Jarrett promo wouldn't look good if AEW goes out of business according to Dave Meltzer

Dave Meltzer also admitted that the line about Jeff Jarrett being the last thing people see on their favorite wrestling promotion wasn't necessary on AEW TV as the company is currently struggling. Meltzer shed light on the narrative that if Tony Khan's promotion goes out of business it would look bad:

"It wasn't like 'AEW sucks' or 'I wanna leave AEW to go to WWE' - especially this week, boy would that be a terrible thing to put on your own TV. But it was still like… I think the idea is that even though there's like no danger at all of AEW going out of business, maybe never, but certainly not for the next three years. After that, I suppose if they collapse there's a chance. Probably not, but there's always a chance." [H/T: WOR]

Henceforth, only time will tell where the story between MJF and Jarrett goes.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
हिन्दी