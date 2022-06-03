MJF's merchandise possibly removed from the AEW shop after he demands to be fired

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, has sent the professional wrestling world into a frenzy following his promo on this week's Dynamite.

After losing to Wardlow at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Friedman finally addressed the AEW audience and company president Tony Khan. The issues between the two parties have taken an ugly turn over the last few months.

Taking to Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that MJF's merch has been pulled from the AEW shop. Check out the tweet below:

In his Dynamite promo, The Salt of the Earth put AEW fans on notice for their lack of appreciation towards him. He also claimed that Khan preferred to pay ex-WWE Superstars more than him.

The promo ended with the AEW star asking his boss to fire him from the company, as his mic was eventually cut off.

Vince Russo applauded MJF for his incredible promo on Dynamite

In the aftermath of Maxwell Jacob Friedman's promo from AEW Dynamite, Vince Russo took to Twitter to give his take on the same.

The wrestling veteran claimed that he applauded AEW's style of booking and also took shots at those who believed it was a shoot. Russo wrote:

"Just to be CLEAR: ZERO Issue w/the Creative behind @The_MJF Angle. NONE. I Applaud this Style of Booking-u know that. The Comedy Comes w/the "Journalists" who 100% Believed it was a SHOOT, when it was a WORK from the JUMP. Absolute JOKE that they CHARGE You for MISINFORMATION,"

Check out Russo's tweet below:

Prior to Double or Nothing, MJF no-showed an AEW meet-and-greet, which led to further speculation that there might be heat between him and company officials.

He has been an immense part of the AEW roster in recent months. Prior to his feud against Wardlow, the Dynamite Diamond Ring holder was feuding against CM Punk, which turned out to be an all-time classic rivalry.

Going forward, it remains to be seen if The Salt of the Earth will stick with AEW or eventually jump ship to another company, notably WWE, much like Cody Rhodes.

