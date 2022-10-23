The Rock's latest film Black Adam is making waves across multiple fandoms and people are sharing their takes left and right. MJF, who has been known to be very miserly when it comes to showering praise, is seemingly a fan of the film.

Following the release of the film, MJF took to Twitter to laud the film in his own unique way:

"I saw [The Rock's] new movie Black Adam last night. If you don’t like this movie you’re a disgusting poor."

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



If you don’t like this movie you’re a disgusting poor. I saw @TheRock new movie Black Adam last night.If you don’t like this movie you’re a disgusting poor. I saw @TheRock new movie Black Adam last night. If you don’t like this movie you’re a disgusting poor.

MJF seemingly plans on having a similar trajectory to The Rock

While MJF is just 26 years old right now, the AEW star certainly has a bright future ahead of him. He is currently the favorite to capture his first world championship at Full Gear this November, much like The Rock, who won his first WWE championship at the age of 26.

On an episode of Wrestling with Freddie earlier this year, MJF spoke of his future aspirations which aren't much different than the way The Rock's career panned out:

"By the time I turn 35, though, I’m probably going to be well and done with wrestling," said MJF. "I’ll have probably achieved everything that I possibly can in the pro wrestling genre, and by that time I can imagine you’ll be seeing me on billboards for movies and TV shows.”

MJF has been compared to The Great One countless times by fans online and he has responded to the comparison as well:

MJF won the Casino Ladder Match at All Out last month, earning the right to challenge for the AEW Championship whenever he wanted to. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, he confirmed the date and place for the match. Jon Moxley vs MJF is set to take place at AEW Full Gear.

It remains to be seen whether MJF will manage to capture the AEW Championship on November 19.

RECOMMENDED: Why Dutch Mantell doesn't enjoy AEW anymore | Is Tony Khan trying to please everyone? | Smack Talk

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes