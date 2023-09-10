MJF's title reign could be in serious jeopardy after former WWE star's win on AEW Collision

AEW World Champion MJF should buckle up for his next title defense, as a serious threat to his title could be heading his way with a major victory on Collision this week. The star in question is Samoa Joe.

MJF has been the champion for nearly a year now and has overcome some of the toughest defenses throughout his title reign. However, it seems the end is near for his title reign, as his current rival just solidified his place into the finals of the Grandslam tournament.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Samoa Joe squared off against Penta in the main event of the show in the Grandslam tournament semi-final match. Joe managed to come out on top and made his way to the finals of the tournament, where he would face Roderick Strong.

Although Joe is yet to win the whole tournament, he looks determined to challenge MJF for the world title after their altercation at All Out and an epic promo segment on Dynamite this past week.

It remains to be seen whether Samoa Joe would bring an end to Maxwell's epic title reign if he manages to conquer the Grandslam tournament, as he already seems like a threat to the current title reign.