MJF seemingly brings up real-life issues with female AEW star on live television

MJF had a major setback at AEW's latest pay-per-view, Revolution. In venting out his frustrations, he seemingly made an indirect reference to his real-life issues with a female star in the locker room.

Ad

The star in question is Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. A few months ago, it was reported that Maxwell had a fallout with Britt Baker on the AEW Dynamite 250 episode. He reportedly barged into the women's locker room for a heated confrontation, which also involved his real-life partner, Alicia Atout, and MJF punching a wall in anger.

The Salt of the Earth broke his silence on the situation some time after the reports emerged, seemingly denying anything that was reported back then. However, he seemingly brought up the situation back on their television programming.

Ad

Trending

Following his embarrassing loss to Hangman Adam Page at AEW Revolution, MJF was spotted in his locker room, looking angrily in the mirror and calling himself a 'fraud.' As backstage interviewer Lexy Nair attempted to get a word from him, he punched the mirror in a fit of rage, mirroring what reportedly happened during his altercation with Britt Baker.

Expand Tweet

The Doctor was allegedly suspended after the incident. She returned to television briefly but disappeared once again after November 2024. Moreover, recent reports suggested that Tony Khan was done with Britt Baker, and the chances of her returning are reportedly slim. So, it remains to be seen if she will be back or not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback